Rally in Janakpuri: Voices Rise for Street Dogs' Rights

Activists and dog lovers in Janakpuri protested against a Supreme Court order to relocate stray dogs to shelters. They argued for sterilization and vaccination instead, amid concerns over shelter inadequacy. The rally aimed to ensure humane long-term solutions for community dogs, emphasizing their role in neighborhoods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2025 00:07 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 00:07 IST
In Janakpuri, animal rights activists and dog lovers staged a peaceful protest on Wednesday, voicing their opposition to a Supreme Court directive to move stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to shelters.

Demonstrators advocated for street dogs to remain in their current environments, calling on authorities to enhance sterilization and vaccination efforts. The rally in Choti Sabzi Mandi Park drew a diverse crowd, and participants argued that relocating dogs would strain inadequate shelters.

Protesters carried signs promoting slogans like "Animal welfare is human welfare," urging more humane, sustainable solutions. They pledged to continue similar protests city-wide until their demands are recognized.

