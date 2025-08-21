Soha Ali Khan Applauds Kareena Kapoor's Parenting, Launches New Podcast

Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan has commended her sister-in-law, Kareena Kapoor Khan, for her inspirational parenting style, as she gears up for the launch of her podcast 'All About Her'. The show will explore various topics including mental health and positive parenting, with Kareena as one of the notable guests discussing these themes.

In a conversation with ANI, Soha underscored her admiration for Kareena, particularly her approach to parenting, and explained why she invited the 'Jab We Met' actress to join her podcast. The podcast aims to shed light on significant issues affecting women, featuring insights from leading Bollywood actresses.

Reflecting on the ubiquitous influence of social media, Soha Ali Khan acknowledged the universal challenges parents face today. She emphasized the importance of communication between parents and children, drawing parallels with themes from the recent Netflix series 'Adolescence'. She expressed appreciation for media's respect for her family's privacy, sharing her positive personal experiences.

