Tragedy and Tradition: The Gloomy Procession of Machail Mata's Holy Mace

The holy mace of Machail Mata reached Paddar valley after passing through Chisoti village, where a cloudburst caused significant devastation. Despite the grim atmosphere, the annual Charri Yatra continues, symbolizing prayers for peace and prosperity. Authorities allowed the mace's procession, highlighting the mingling of tradition and tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paddar | Updated: 22-08-2025 00:26 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 00:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The revered holy mace of Machail Mata, essential to the annual pilgrimage, arrived in Paddar valley after passing through Chisoti village, an area recently afflicted by a deadly cloudburst. The natural disaster, which occurred on August 14, claimed 65 lives, bringing a somber mood to this year's pilgrimage.

This year's yatra deviated from the traditional celebrations, taking a simpler approach as devotees mourned the victims of the calamity. Previously characterized by lively 'jagratas' and a festive atmosphere, the current procession was marked by subdued prayers and reflections on the tragedy.

Despite the devastation, the annual Charri Yatra, symbolizing prayers for peace and prosperity, persists. Authorities limited the yatra to allow only the mace's passage, acknowledging the tragedy while upholding longstanding traditions. The custodian of the holy mace, Jyoti Pachnanda, expressed hopes for peace for the departed amidst this somber journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

