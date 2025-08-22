Grammy Winner Lil Nas X Arrested: Unforeseen Drama in Studio City

Grammy award-winning singer Lil Nas X found himself in the center of unexpected turmoil on Thursday after being apprehended by Los Angeles police. The unfolding drama began when the 'Old Town Road' sensation charged at law enforcement officers in Studio City, according to the LAPD.

Witnesses reported seeing the musician in his underwear prior to the incident. Lil Nas X, also known by his birth name Montero Lamar Hill, was subsequently taken to a local hospital for what authorities suspect could be a drug overdose.

Law enforcement records indicate that the arrest took place at 6:10 a.m., after which Lil Nas X was detained in Van Nuys jail. Besides his public persona as a trailblazer in music—being the first openly gay man to clinch a Country Music Association award—Lil Nas X also boasts two Grammy awards under his belt.