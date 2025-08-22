Left Menu

Grammy Winner Lil Nas X Arrested: Unforeseen Drama in Studio City

Lil Nas X, Grammy-winning American singer, was arrested after an altercation with police in Studio City, California. The incident unfolded post-alleged drug overdose, resulting in his hospitalization. The artist, noted for his chart-topping song 'Old Town Road,' has a history of breaking musical barriers as the first openly gay recipient of a Country Music Association award.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 03:50 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 03:50 IST
Grammy Winner Lil Nas X Arrested: Unforeseen Drama in Studio City
Lil Nas X

Grammy award-winning singer Lil Nas X found himself in the center of unexpected turmoil on Thursday after being apprehended by Los Angeles police. The unfolding drama began when the 'Old Town Road' sensation charged at law enforcement officers in Studio City, according to the LAPD.

Witnesses reported seeing the musician in his underwear prior to the incident. Lil Nas X, also known by his birth name Montero Lamar Hill, was subsequently taken to a local hospital for what authorities suspect could be a drug overdose.

Law enforcement records indicate that the arrest took place at 6:10 a.m., after which Lil Nas X was detained in Van Nuys jail. Besides his public persona as a trailblazer in music—being the first openly gay man to clinch a Country Music Association award—Lil Nas X also boasts two Grammy awards under his belt.

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025