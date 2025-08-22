Grammy Winner Lil Nas X Arrested: Unforeseen Drama in Studio City
Lil Nas X, Grammy-winning American singer, was arrested after an altercation with police in Studio City, California. The incident unfolded post-alleged drug overdose, resulting in his hospitalization. The artist, noted for his chart-topping song 'Old Town Road,' has a history of breaking musical barriers as the first openly gay recipient of a Country Music Association award.
Grammy award-winning singer Lil Nas X found himself in the center of unexpected turmoil on Thursday after being apprehended by Los Angeles police. The unfolding drama began when the 'Old Town Road' sensation charged at law enforcement officers in Studio City, according to the LAPD.
Witnesses reported seeing the musician in his underwear prior to the incident. Lil Nas X, also known by his birth name Montero Lamar Hill, was subsequently taken to a local hospital for what authorities suspect could be a drug overdose.
Law enforcement records indicate that the arrest took place at 6:10 a.m., after which Lil Nas X was detained in Van Nuys jail. Besides his public persona as a trailblazer in music—being the first openly gay man to clinch a Country Music Association award—Lil Nas X also boasts two Grammy awards under his belt.
ALSO READ
Four minors killed, two others injured after truck knocks them down in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district: Police.
Police Suspension in Odisha: A Custodial Allegation Sparks Action
Odisha Police transfers ASI after self-immolation victim's father alleges refusal to lodge FIR
Supreme Court Dismisses UP Police Inaction on Witness Threats
Punjab Police Bust Cross-Border Arms Smuggling Ring