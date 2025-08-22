GSB Seva Mandal Secures Record Insurance for Ganesh Festival

Mumbai's GSB Seva Mandal has arranged an unprecedented insurance cover of Rs 474.46 crore for this year's Ganesh festival, officials announced on Friday. This marks a significant increase from last year's Rs 400.58 crore.

The five-day celebration, commencing on August 27 at King's Circle in Sion, includes a Ganesh idol adorned with more than 69 kg of gold, over 336 kg of silver, and various other offerings.

The mandal, reputed as the country's wealthiest, will observe its 71st Ganeshotsav. Coverage includes Rs 67.03 crore for valuable adornments, Rs 375 crore for accident insurance of volunteers, and Rs 30 crore for public liability. The policy also covers venue-related assets. GSB Seva Mandal annually aids educational initiatives for underserved communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)