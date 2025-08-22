Left Menu

Online Gaming Giants Suspend Real-Money Operations Amid New Legislation

Prominent gaming platforms like WinZO, Moonshine Technologies' PokerBaazi, and MPL have suspended their real-money offerings following the passage of the Online Gaming Bill, 2025, which enforces a ban on real-money games. The bill allows the growth of e-sports and free-to-play games, prompting reactions from industry stakeholders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 15:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Several major online gaming platforms, including WinZO and PokerBaazi, have halted their real-money gaming activities as a precautionary measure following the Parliament's approval of the Online Gaming Bill, 2025. The newly passed legislation institutes a comprehensive ban on all real-money online games while fostering the development of e-sports and free-to-play games.

Moonshine Technologies, supported by Nazara Technologies, has ceased its real-money offerings with an emphasis on adhering to the government mandate. This legislative change also prompted Mobile Premier League (MPL) to suspend their real-money gaming services to comply with the new regulations and ensure a seamless user experience.

The online gaming industry's response to this legislation has been mixed. Some view it as a protective measure for the gaming ecosystem, while others worry it may negatively impact revenue streams and smaller developers. Industry leaders express concerns over compliance burdens and potential hindrance to innovation within skill-based platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

