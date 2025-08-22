Amartya Sen Highlights Linguistic Intolerance Concerns

Nobel Laureate and esteemed economist Amartya Sen voiced his apprehensions on Friday regarding the increasing linguistic intolerance against Bengali speakers across India. Speaking at a public discourse titled 'India's Youth: Social Opportunities They Should Have,' Sen highlighted several incidents that reflect this worrying trend.

Sen, citing media reports, mentioned that individuals from West Bengal are being misidentified and deported to Bangladesh under the suspicion of being foreign nationals. He humorously added that his own ancestral connections to Dhaka could potentially result in his deportation, quipping that his lack of French language skills would hinder him in such a scenario.

The 91-year-old intellectual shared these insights with students, igniting discussions on linguistic diversity and rights. His remarks underline a broader conversation on social cohesion and tolerance within India's diverse society.

