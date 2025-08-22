Left Menu

Preserving the Past, Embracing the Future: Arunachal's Indigenous Priests

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) urged indigenous priests to uphold traditions while adapting to modern times. He emphasized documenting rituals for future generations and suggested establishing a training center for indigenous faiths. Priests were encouraged to promote unity and sustainable practices.

In a bid to preserve cultural heritage, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) has called on the state's indigenous priests to remain steadfast in their traditions while aligning with contemporary changes. During a meeting at Raj Bhavan, Parnaik highlighted the importance of meaningful rituals guided by scientific reasoning.

Emphasizing the need for safeguarding the community's identity, the governor advocated for documenting rituals to ensure their continuity. He proposed creating an institutionalized training center for indigenous faiths to pass sacred knowledge to future generations.

Governor Parnaik applauded indigenous priests as key custodians of tribal wisdom, urging them to inspire sustainable living in harmony with nature. He encouraged them to foster unity and peace in their communities, underscoring the importance of traditional values as sources of strength amidst modernization.

