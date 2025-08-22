Left Menu

Devastating Floods Ravage Historic Sikh Crematorium in Buner

Floods have damaged a historic Sikh crematorium in Buner, Pakistan. Community leader Sandeep Singh revealed that raging waters tore down walls and swept away structures. A caretaker's home was destroyed, and families narrowly escaped. Urgent relief is needed for affected Sikh, Hindu, and Christian families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 22-08-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 23:51 IST
Devastating Floods Ravage Historic Sikh Crematorium in Buner
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A historic Sikh crematorium in Buner district, Pakistan, has suffered extensive damage due to recent floods. Triggered by a cloudburst, the deluge demolished the site's boundary walls and essential structures, according to Sandeep Singh, a community leader.

The caretaker of the cremation ground reported that his home was also ravaged by the floodwaters, leaving him without his belongings. In a bid to escape, his son climbed a tree while female family members scaled walls as the water surged to 15 feet in height.

Urgent aid is needed, as at least 45 families, including Sikh, Hindu, and Christian households, have been severely affected. Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) MLA Gurpal Singh has engaged with officials to address their plight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Putin Sees Hope in Russia-US Relations Amid Arctic Cooperation Talks

Putin Sees Hope in Russia-US Relations Amid Arctic Cooperation Talks

 Russian Federation
2
Maxwell Denies Trump's Involvement in Epstein's Scandals: DOJ Releases Transcripts

Maxwell Denies Trump's Involvement in Epstein's Scandals: DOJ Releases Trans...

 United States
3
Djokovic Gambles on US Open Success After Skipping Key Preparations

Djokovic Gambles on US Open Success After Skipping Key Preparations

 Global
4
Fed's Dilemma: Inflation Concerns vs Job Market Risks

Fed's Dilemma: Inflation Concerns vs Job Market Risks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025