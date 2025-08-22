Devastating Floods Ravage Historic Sikh Crematorium in Buner

A historic Sikh crematorium in Buner district, Pakistan, has suffered extensive damage due to recent floods. Triggered by a cloudburst, the deluge demolished the site's boundary walls and essential structures, according to Sandeep Singh, a community leader.

The caretaker of the cremation ground reported that his home was also ravaged by the floodwaters, leaving him without his belongings. In a bid to escape, his son climbed a tree while female family members scaled walls as the water surged to 15 feet in height.

Urgent aid is needed, as at least 45 families, including Sikh, Hindu, and Christian households, have been severely affected. Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) MLA Gurpal Singh has engaged with officials to address their plight.

(With inputs from agencies.)