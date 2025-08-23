Legacy of a Visionary: Remembering Lord Swraj Paul

Panjab University Vice-Chancellor Renu Vig expressed profound grief over the demise of Lord Swraj Paul, the prominent NRI industrialist and esteemed alumnus of the institution, on Friday.

In her statement, Vig lauded Lord Paul's extraordinary journey from a Panjab University student to a House of Lords member in the UK, highlighting his role as a source of pride and inspiration for future generations.

Lord Swraj Paul, who founded the Caparo group, died in London at age 94. Known for his contributions to entrepreneurship and philanthropy, Paul had recently been hospitalized. Born in 1931, he completed his education at Panjab University and later at MIT.

(With inputs from agencies.)