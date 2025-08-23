Historic Shree Jagannath Temple Introduces Breastfeeding Centre for Visitors

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has announced plans to establish a breastfeeding centre within the historical temple's precincts in Puri. This move aims to meet the demand for such a facility, as numerous nursing mothers visit the 12th-century shrine daily with their infants.

SJTA's chief administrator, Arabinda Padhee, stated that the breastfeeding centre would prioritize privacy, hygiene, and safety for mothers and children. A specialized female assistant will also be appointed to support the centre's operations, ensuring a welcoming environment for families.

The decision, made in a meeting attended by key officials, reflects a broader state initiative led by Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida. The government plans to introduce similar facilities in public spaces, promoting societal acceptance of breastfeeding and enhancing amenities for women in areas such as shopping malls and transportation hubs.

