Tamil Nadu Minister Criticizes Actor Vijay's Political Intentions

Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister M R K Panneerselvam criticized actor-politician Vijay for calling Chief Minister M K Stalin 'uncle,' claiming it showed a lack of political decorum. Panneerselvam emphasized that cinema and politics are different realms and accused Vijay of targeting DMK leadership for political gain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 24-08-2025 09:58 IST | Created: 24-08-2025 09:56 IST
AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister M R K Panneerselvam has voiced strong criticism against actor-politician Vijay for referring to Chief Minister M K Stalin as 'uncle.' The minister accused Vijay of exhibiting a lack of political decorum, arguing that cinema and politics are distinctly different spheres.

Panneerselvam suggested that Vijay's actions, possibly influenced by the presence of his fan following, gave the impression of a movie dialogue rather than a political statement. He claimed that Vijay targeted the DMK leadership with an eye on advancing his own political interests.

Highlighting the DMK's numerous welfare initiatives, such as the Rs 1,000 monthly grant for women, Panneerselvam asserted that the party has consistently worked towards improving the lives of citizens under Stalin's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

