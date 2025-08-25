Left Menu

Strategic Planning Ensures Smooth Radhasthami Festival in Barsana

Authorities have established a meticulous plan for the Radhasthami festival in Barsana, dividing the town into zones for optimal crowd control. With enhanced police presence, strategic parking, and transport arrangements, officials aim for a seamless event honoring Radha, Lord Krishna's consort.

In anticipation of the Radhasthami festival, Barsana town is undergoing meticulous preparations aimed at effective crowd management. The local administration has strategically divided the area into six zones and 16 sectors for optimal organization, as reported by District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh.

A comprehensive review meeting with all department heads revealed thorough preparations. Initiatives include moderating vehicular movement and establishing 50 parking spaces within the festival area, said an official.

District authorities, including Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar, announced robust security measures, complete with CCTV monitoring. Additionally, the ropeway will be operational for devotees, and the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation plans to operate 270 buses covering several important routes around Barsana.

