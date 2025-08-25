City of Dreams Sri Lanka: A New Era of Luxury Tourism

New Delhi [India], August 21: The City of Dreams Sri Lanka has redefined the face of luxury tourism in South Asia since its opulent launch on August 2, 2025. With a hefty investment of $1.2 billion and a decade of thorough planning, this resort not only transforms Colombo's skyline but also sets new standards in hospitality, entertainment, and economic promise, signalling Sri Lanka's ambitious foray onto the global luxury stage.

Developed through a collaboration between John Keells Holdings PLC (JKH) and Melco Resorts & Entertainment, this landmark project transcends its lavish offerings, signifying a transformative shift for Colombo from a mere gateway city into a globally recognized lifestyle and business hub.

Receiving notable guests like Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, the launch was a testament to Sri Lanka's bold ambition. As the first of its kind in South Asia, City of Dreams Sri Lanka offers a unique 360-degree lifestyle experience, blending hospitality, gaming, retail, dining, and entertainment seamlessly. This monumental venture not only boosts Colombo's tourism prowess but also marks an unprecedented elevation of its global identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)