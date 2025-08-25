Tennis Courts New Love with 'Game, Set, Matchmaker'

The U.S. Open is taking a creative swing to attract younger audiences with its latest venture, "Game, Set, Matchmaker." This new series merges the world of tennis with the entertainment appeal of dating, aiming to engage Gen Z and Millennials in the sport.

Eight couples were filmed during their first dates on the grounds of America's prominent Grand Slam event, as part of the USTA's strategy to revamp tennis's image. Jonathan Zipper, the senior director of social media for the U.S. Tennis Association, emphasized the importance of creating content that resonates with young viewers to broaden the sport's fan base.

Inspired by the success of shows like "Love Island" and "The Bachelor," the series reflects a trend where tennis tournaments are becoming more culturally engaging. By producing captivating content in-house, the USTA hopes to expand its audience and increase interaction on its digital platforms.

