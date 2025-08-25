Left Menu

Tragic Witchcraft Killing in Jharkhand Village

An elderly woman in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum was killed by her neighbor for allegedly practicing witchcraft. The suspect blamed her for his family's deaths, leading to a tragic murder. Police have arrested the suspect, and the incident is under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 25-08-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 18:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident unfolded in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district as an elderly tribal woman was brutally killed by a neighbor who accused her of witchcraft, according to police reports on Monday.

The ghastly event took place in Ghanghori village, Ghatsila sub-division, on Sunday night. The victim, identified as 75-year-old widow Singo Kisku, was attacked inside her home by Krishna Hembram, 33, who allegedly slit her throat with a sickle.

Officials recovered her body on Monday morning after villagers alerted them. The suspect, Hembram, has since been arrested and taken into judicial custody. Police revealed that he blamed the victim's supposed black magic for the earlier deaths of his father and brother, which prompted the murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

