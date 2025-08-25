Delhi Boosts Culture: A Symphony of Arts and Heritage

The Delhi government is intensifying its efforts to elevate the city's cultural scene. On Monday, Delhi's Art and Culture Minister Kapil Mishra announced strategic plans to boost public involvement and awareness through a slew of cultural programs.

In a key meeting, Mr. Mishra conferred with department officials and representatives from various cultural and language academies. The discussions centered on organizing upcoming cultural events, preserving heritage, and improving public libraries.

Scheduled events promise to rejuvenate Delhi's cultural landscape. From poetry recitations to international conferences, and festivals, the city is poised for a cultural renaissance. Additionally, efforts are underway to mark significant anniversaries, including those of Guru Tegh Bahadur and Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

