Left Menu

Delhi Celebrates Chaliha Sahib: A Cultural Unity Feast

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reiterated her government's support for the city's diverse cultural traditions, emphasizing the 'Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb.' Participating in Delhi's Chaliha Sahib festival, a significant Sindhi celebration, Gupta acknowledged its role in uniting communities and praised the Sindhi community's contributions to the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 22:06 IST
Delhi Celebrates Chaliha Sahib: A Cultural Unity Feast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta affirmed her administration's commitment to maintaining the city's cultural mosaic by supporting the traditions and festivals of all communities. This pledge was highlighted during her participation in the Chaliha Sahib festival, a key event for the Sindhi community.

The festival's vibrant processions, starting from Shalimar Bagh and Ashok Vihar, celebrated the Sindhi culture, with scores of devotees taking part in traditional attire. Gupta lauded the role of the Sindhi community in Delhi's growth and development, underlining the festival as a medium to unite society and preserve cultural heritage.

In her address, Gupta stressed the importance of cultural diversity as Delhi's strength and conveyed her sincere greetings to the Sindhi population. She expressed hope for continued blessings from Baba Jhulelal to foster peace and prosperity across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Gears Up for Nationwide Celebration of National Sports Day 2025

India Gears Up for Nationwide Celebration of National Sports Day 2025

 India
2
Zelenskiy's Diplomatic Strategy: Engaging the U.S. to Pressure Russia

Zelenskiy's Diplomatic Strategy: Engaging the U.S. to Pressure Russia

 Global
3
IIT Council Embraces AI in Education: A New Era for Indian Institutes

IIT Council Embraces AI in Education: A New Era for Indian Institutes

 India
4
Shift in Turbine Supplier: Germany's Luxcara Rethinks Chinese Turbine Deal

Shift in Turbine Supplier: Germany's Luxcara Rethinks Chinese Turbine Deal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025