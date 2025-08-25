Delhi Celebrates Chaliha Sahib: A Cultural Unity Feast

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta affirmed her administration's commitment to maintaining the city's cultural mosaic by supporting the traditions and festivals of all communities. This pledge was highlighted during her participation in the Chaliha Sahib festival, a key event for the Sindhi community.

The festival's vibrant processions, starting from Shalimar Bagh and Ashok Vihar, celebrated the Sindhi culture, with scores of devotees taking part in traditional attire. Gupta lauded the role of the Sindhi community in Delhi's growth and development, underlining the festival as a medium to unite society and preserve cultural heritage.

In her address, Gupta stressed the importance of cultural diversity as Delhi's strength and conveyed her sincere greetings to the Sindhi population. She expressed hope for continued blessings from Baba Jhulelal to foster peace and prosperity across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)