Heritage vs Safety: The Sarafa Chaat-Chowpatty Dilemma

Indore's famed Sarafa Chaat-Chowpatty has become the focus of a heated dispute, as jewellery traders call for its relocation citing fire risks from the use of LPG cylinders at food stalls. The traders argue the renowned night market poses a danger to safety, igniting a contentious debate.

A stakeholder meeting on Monday involving jewellers and city officials failed to resolve the issue. The Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) firmly rejected the traders' demands, touting the market as an integral part of the city's heritage and identity.

While the traders are concerned about potential hazards, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava has pledged to safeguard the jewellers' interests, considering measures such as limiting the number of stalls. Meanwhile, the historical significance of the market, established under the Holkar kings, continues to weigh heavily in the discussions.