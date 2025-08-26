Left Menu

Grammy Winner Lil Nas X Faces Legal Hurdles in Alleged Police Assault Case

Lil Nas X, known for his hit 'Old Town Road', pleaded not guilty to felony charges of assaulting police officers. The charges stem from an incident in Los Angeles where the musician was found walking naked and allegedly resisted arrest. He faces up to five years in jail if convicted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 04:43 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 04:43 IST
Grammy Winner Lil Nas X Faces Legal Hurdles in Alleged Police Assault Case
Lil Nas X

Grammy-winning artist Lil Nas X entered a not guilty plea to four felony charges following accusations of assault against police officers after being discovered unclothed on a Los Angeles street.

A judge has set his bail at $75,000 and mandated that the rapper engage in an outpatient drug rehabilitation program. Despite claims of drug use during the incident, Lil Nas X's lawyer indicated there's no hard evidence supporting these claims.

If found guilty, the artist faces up to five years of imprisonment. His father has appealed for prayers and stated that Lil Nas X is committed to seeking necessary help.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Madison Keys: Paralysed by Pressure at U.S. Open

Madison Keys: Paralysed by Pressure at U.S. Open

 Global
2
Battle Over Redistricting: California GOP Takes Legal Action Against Newsom's Plan

Battle Over Redistricting: California GOP Takes Legal Action Against Newsom'...

 Global
3
Korean Air Places Record Boeing Order Amid Presidential Visit

Korean Air Places Record Boeing Order Amid Presidential Visit

 Global
4
Jack Draper Triumphs Over Injury at US Open

Jack Draper Triumphs Over Injury at US Open

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025