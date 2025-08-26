Grammy Winner Lil Nas X Faces Legal Hurdles in Alleged Police Assault Case
Lil Nas X, known for his hit 'Old Town Road', pleaded not guilty to felony charges of assaulting police officers. The charges stem from an incident in Los Angeles where the musician was found walking naked and allegedly resisted arrest. He faces up to five years in jail if convicted.
Grammy-winning artist Lil Nas X entered a not guilty plea to four felony charges following accusations of assault against police officers after being discovered unclothed on a Los Angeles street.
A judge has set his bail at $75,000 and mandated that the rapper engage in an outpatient drug rehabilitation program. Despite claims of drug use during the incident, Lil Nas X's lawyer indicated there's no hard evidence supporting these claims.
If found guilty, the artist faces up to five years of imprisonment. His father has appealed for prayers and stated that Lil Nas X is committed to seeking necessary help.
