Saiyami Kher Joins Bollywood Legends in Priyadarshan's 'Haiwaan'
Saiyami Kher joins Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in Priyadarshan's upcoming film 'Haiwaan'. The film reunites Kumar and Khan after 17 years. Shooting began on August 23 in Kochi. Kher expressed excitement and gratitude to work with the iconic actors and acclaimed director Priyadarshan.
Bollywood actor Saiyami Kher has joined forces with stars Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan for Priyadarshan's upcoming film 'Haiwaan'.
This marks a reunion for Kumar and Khan, who last appeared together in 2008's 'Tashan'. For Kher, known for her roles in 'Mirzya', 'Choked', and 'Sharmajee Ki Beti', this collaboration has been a dream come true.
'Haiwaan' is currently filming in Kochi, with plot details being kept under wraps.
