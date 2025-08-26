Saiyami Kher Joins Bollywood Legends in Priyadarshan's 'Haiwaan'

Bollywood actor Saiyami Kher has joined forces with stars Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan for Priyadarshan's upcoming film 'Haiwaan'.

This marks a reunion for Kumar and Khan, who last appeared together in 2008's 'Tashan'. For Kher, known for her roles in 'Mirzya', 'Choked', and 'Sharmajee Ki Beti', this collaboration has been a dream come true.

'Haiwaan' is currently filming in Kochi, with plot details being kept under wraps.

(With inputs from agencies.)