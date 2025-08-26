Reviving Roots: The Cultural Ties of the Guaraní Language

Margarita Gayoso and Christian Ojeda returned from Spain to Paraguay for their wedding, choosing to conduct the ceremony in Guaraní, a decision steeped in cultural heritage.

The Guaraní language, central to Paraguayan identity, is seeing a decline among younger generations as they shift to Spanish and English. Linguists and advocates are working to preserve it through nationwide efforts.

Guaraní remains a spoken language, yet initiatives are underway to document and preserve its cultural significance. Interview projects are capturing the voices and memories of elder Guaraní speakers to safeguard its legacy.

