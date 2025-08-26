SRK's Comment on Daughter Suhana's Instagram Post Sparks Curiosity and Excitement
Shah Rukh Khan's rare social media comment on his daughter Suhana's Instagram picture went viral, sparking excitement among fans. Suhana shared event pictures and SRK commented on her stunning look. Fans eagerly await their collaboration in 'King' despite SRK's recent injury affecting the film's production pace.
- Country:
- India
Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan seldom interacts on social media, but when he does, it inevitably becomes a viral moment. Recently, his daughter Suhana Khan shared images from an event on Instagram, looking stunning in a butter-yellow coordinated outfit and exuding contemporary charm.
She playfully captioned her post with "Song & mascara on repeat," referencing the song 'Badli Si Hawa' from her brother Aryan Khan's upcoming show. The post garnered quick reactions from friends and fans alike, but it was Shah Rukh Khan's comment that stole the spotlight.
"Yeah Badli Badli si....but same same pretty," he wrote, drawing admiration and affection from fans. Speculation and enthusiasm among fans grew about a potential father-daughter on-screen pairing in the film 'King,' which faced delays due to Khan's recent on-set injury during an action sequence. He reassured fans on social media, humorously stating that the shoot would resume shortly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SRK's Heartfelt Instagram Comment on Suhana's Post Takes Social Media by Storm
Shah Rukh Khan's Viral Comment on Suhana's Instagram Stirs Fan Excitement
SC restrains trial court from taking cognisance of chargesheet filed against Ashoka University professor for social media posts on Op Sindoor.
Supreme Court Halts Legal Action Against Ashoka University Professor Over Social Media Posts
Guidelines for social media regulations shouldn't be knee jerk reaction but based on broad parameters having views of all stakeholders: SC.