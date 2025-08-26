SRK's Comment on Daughter Suhana's Instagram Post Sparks Curiosity and Excitement

Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan seldom interacts on social media, but when he does, it inevitably becomes a viral moment. Recently, his daughter Suhana Khan shared images from an event on Instagram, looking stunning in a butter-yellow coordinated outfit and exuding contemporary charm.

She playfully captioned her post with "Song & mascara on repeat," referencing the song 'Badli Si Hawa' from her brother Aryan Khan's upcoming show. The post garnered quick reactions from friends and fans alike, but it was Shah Rukh Khan's comment that stole the spotlight.

"Yeah Badli Badli si....but same same pretty," he wrote, drawing admiration and affection from fans. Speculation and enthusiasm among fans grew about a potential father-daughter on-screen pairing in the film 'King,' which faced delays due to Khan's recent on-set injury during an action sequence. He reassured fans on social media, humorously stating that the shoot would resume shortly.

(With inputs from agencies.)