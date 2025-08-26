Left Menu

Gurugram woman dies after slipping from wet balcony

Meenu Singh slipped and fell, they added. Her husband, GR Singh and son, Jitendra Kumar, took her to a private hospital in a seriously injured condition, where she died during treatment. During the investigation, it was found that the woman slipped and fell from the balcony.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 26-08-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 20:39 IST
A 59-year-old woman died after falling from the balcony of the third floor of her house here, police said.

Initial investigation has revealed that the incident occurred on Monday morning when the balcony was wet due to rain, police said. Meenu Singh slipped and fell, they added. Her husband, GR Singh and son, Jitendra Kumar, took her to a private hospital in a seriously injured condition, where she died during treatment. ''During the investigation, it was found that the woman slipped and fell from the balcony. Statements of the family members have been recorded. We handed over the body to the kin after postmortem today'', said ASI Krishan Kumar, the investigating officer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

