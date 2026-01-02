Left Menu

IPS Officer Mukesh Singh Appointed as Ladakh's Top Cop

Mukesh Singh, an experienced IPS officer, has been appointed as the director general of police in Ladakh, succeeding S D Singh Jamwal. Jamwal has been transferred to lead the police in Arunachal Pradesh. This move comes as part of the Jammu and Kashmir cadre's integration into the AGMUT cadre.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2026 21:13 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 21:13 IST
IPS Officer Mukesh Singh Appointed as Ladakh's Top Cop
Mukesh Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Mukesh Singh, a seasoned 1996-batch Indian Police Service officer, has been designated as the new director general of police in Ladakh. This appointment was formally announced on Friday, following an official order from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Singh will be stepping into the shoes of S D Singh Jamwal, who has been reassigned to head the police force in Arunachal Pradesh. Prior to his new role in Ladakh, Singh was serving with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

Originating from the Jammu and Kashmir cadre, Singh's career trajectory has now aligned with the AGMUT cadre, post the 2019 bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories and the revocation of Article 370.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Recruits Chartered Accountants for School Fee Regulation Committees

Delhi Recruits Chartered Accountants for School Fee Regulation Committees

 India
2
India's Semiconductor Surge: Aiming for Global Leadership by 2035

India's Semiconductor Surge: Aiming for Global Leadership by 2035

 India
3
Mamata Banerjee vs. Amit Shah: A Clash in West Bengal Politics

Mamata Banerjee vs. Amit Shah: A Clash in West Bengal Politics

 India
4
Venezuela's Oil Diplomacy: Maduro Opens Doors to U.S. Investment Amidst Tensions

Venezuela's Oil Diplomacy: Maduro Opens Doors to U.S. Investment Amidst Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026