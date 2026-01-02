IPS Officer Mukesh Singh Appointed as Ladakh's Top Cop
Mukesh Singh, an experienced IPS officer, has been appointed as the director general of police in Ladakh, succeeding S D Singh Jamwal. Jamwal has been transferred to lead the police in Arunachal Pradesh. This move comes as part of the Jammu and Kashmir cadre's integration into the AGMUT cadre.
Mukesh Singh, a seasoned 1996-batch Indian Police Service officer, has been designated as the new director general of police in Ladakh. This appointment was formally announced on Friday, following an official order from the Ministry of Home Affairs.
Singh will be stepping into the shoes of S D Singh Jamwal, who has been reassigned to head the police force in Arunachal Pradesh. Prior to his new role in Ladakh, Singh was serving with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).
Originating from the Jammu and Kashmir cadre, Singh's career trajectory has now aligned with the AGMUT cadre, post the 2019 bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories and the revocation of Article 370.
