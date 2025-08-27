Teacher's Hate Remarks Spark Controversy During Kerala's Onam Celebrations

A school teacher in Kerala's central district has been booked for allegedly making hate remarks concerning the Onam celebration, police confirmed on Wednesday. The incident has stirred significant controversy, drawing public and legal attention.

The complaint was filed by the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) against a woman teacher from a private school in Kadavallur. According to the complaint, she posted a voice message in a school-related WhatsApp group claiming Onam does not warrant celebration as it belongs to another religion.

Police have registered a case under Section 192 of the BNS, which deals with provocations intended to cause riots. The ongoing investigation has prompted protests against the school, highlighting communal sensitivity surrounding cultural celebrations.

