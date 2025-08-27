Left Menu

Teacher's Hate Remarks Spark Controversy During Kerala's Onam Celebrations

A school teacher in Kerala faces legal action over hate remarks related to Onam celebrations. Accused by the DYFI of suggesting the festival is irrelevant due to religious affiliations, the case underscores communal tensions. The police are investigating under section 192 of the BNS.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 27-08-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 11:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

A school teacher in Kerala's central district has been booked for allegedly making hate remarks concerning the Onam celebration, police confirmed on Wednesday. The incident has stirred significant controversy, drawing public and legal attention.

The complaint was filed by the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) against a woman teacher from a private school in Kadavallur. According to the complaint, she posted a voice message in a school-related WhatsApp group claiming Onam does not warrant celebration as it belongs to another religion.

Police have registered a case under Section 192 of the BNS, which deals with provocations intended to cause riots. The ongoing investigation has prompted protests against the school, highlighting communal sensitivity surrounding cultural celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

