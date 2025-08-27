Star-Studded Wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi: A Tribute from Bollywood Icons

Veteran actor Anupam Kher extended heartfelt Ganesh Chaturthi wishes to his fans via social media on Wednesday. The actor, aged 70, posted a video featuring himself in a prayerful pose, accompanied by scenes of the ongoing festival, captioned with warm blessings for happiness and peace.

Interacting with his fans, Kher's 'Tanvi The Great' co-star, Shubangi Dutt, commented warmly, reciprocating his wishes. Esteemed Bollywood figures such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Anil Kapoor joined in with celebratory messages. Kareena's Instagram Story highlighted, ''Celebrations are always brighter with Bappa's blessings.''

Anupam Kher, who both directed and produced the film 'Tanvi The Great,' with its themes of autism and the Indian army, is poised for his next role in 'The Bengal Files,' under the direction of Vivek Agnihotri.

(With inputs from agencies.)