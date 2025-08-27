Star-Studded Wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi: A Tribute from Bollywood Icons
Veteran actor Anupam Kher wished his fans on Ganesh Chaturthi, sharing a video with a heartfelt message. Fellow actors, including Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar, also conveyed their greetings. Anupam Kher, recently in 'Tanvi The Great', is set to appear in 'The Bengal Files' by Vivek Agnihotri.
- Country:
- India
Veteran actor Anupam Kher extended heartfelt Ganesh Chaturthi wishes to his fans via social media on Wednesday. The actor, aged 70, posted a video featuring himself in a prayerful pose, accompanied by scenes of the ongoing festival, captioned with warm blessings for happiness and peace.
Interacting with his fans, Kher's 'Tanvi The Great' co-star, Shubangi Dutt, commented warmly, reciprocating his wishes. Esteemed Bollywood figures such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Anil Kapoor joined in with celebratory messages. Kareena's Instagram Story highlighted, ''Celebrations are always brighter with Bappa's blessings.''
Anupam Kher, who both directed and produced the film 'Tanvi The Great,' with its themes of autism and the Indian army, is poised for his next role in 'The Bengal Files,' under the direction of Vivek Agnihotri.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maratha Quota Leader Manoj Jarange Resolute on Mumbai Agitation Amidst Ganesh Festival
Ganesh Chaturthi Illuminates Goa: A Festival of Joy, Devotion, and Tradition
Meat Sale Ban in Indore for Hindu and Jain Festivals
Maratha quota movement leader Manoj Jarange leaves for Mumbai, says supporters will ensure peaceful Ganesh festival.
Gujarat CM's Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes: A Call for Eco-Friendly Celebrations