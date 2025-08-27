AIDCF Appeals for GST Reduction on Cable TV to 5%
The All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) has requested a reduction in GST from 18% to 5% for Cable TV services. This move aims to lower consumer costs, support the financial health of Multi-System Operators, and promote the government's Digital India mission.
The All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF), representing India's Multi-System Operators (MSOs), has urged the Indian government to lower the GST rate on Cable TV services from 18% to 5%.
This appeal aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for next-gen GST reforms aimed at simplifying tax structures and easing the citizen's burden.
According to AIDCF, reducing the GST will maintain affordability, bolster MSO financial health, support the Digital India mission, and provide fair competition against unregulated digital platforms.
