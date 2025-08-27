Left Menu

AIDCF Appeals for GST Reduction on Cable TV to 5%

The All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) has requested a reduction in GST from 18% to 5% for Cable TV services. This move aims to lower consumer costs, support the financial health of Multi-System Operators, and promote the government's Digital India mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 11:43 IST
AIDCF Appeals for GST Reduction on Cable TV to 5%
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF), representing India's Multi-System Operators (MSOs), has urged the Indian government to lower the GST rate on Cable TV services from 18% to 5%.

This appeal aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for next-gen GST reforms aimed at simplifying tax structures and easing the citizen's burden.

According to AIDCF, reducing the GST will maintain affordability, bolster MSO financial health, support the Digital India mission, and provide fair competition against unregulated digital platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Franco-German Fighter Jet Dispute: Decision Time Looms

Franco-German Fighter Jet Dispute: Decision Time Looms

 Global
2
U.S. Colleges Rely on Chinese Students, Says Trump Amid Tensions

U.S. Colleges Rely on Chinese Students, Says Trump Amid Tensions

 China
3
Op Sindoor & Op Mahadev sent clear message to terror masterminds of the consequences of playing with Indian citizens' lives: Amit Shah.

Op Sindoor & Op Mahadev sent clear message to terror masterminds of the cons...

 India
4
Our soldiers showed the world that no matter what strategies terrorists adopt, they can no longer hurt India and escape: Amit Shah.

Our soldiers showed the world that no matter what strategies terrorists adop...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025