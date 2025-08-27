Goa Cabinet Reshuffle: Kamat and Tawadkar's New Roles

In a recent cabinet reshuffle in Goa, former chief minister Digambar Kamat has been assigned significant portfolios, including Public Works Department (PWD), Captain of Ports, and Weights and Measures, after being inducted into the cabinet. These portfolios were previously held by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Ramesh Tawadkar, who stepped down as assembly Speaker, took on the roles of overseeing Sports, Youth Affairs, Art and Culture, and Tribal Welfare. This change comes after Chief Minister Sawant announced the new allocations, further reshaping the responsibilities within his government.

With these changes, Subhash Phal Desai was entrusted with the Drinking Water department and relieved from Archives and Archeology, now under Sawant's jurisdiction. Sudin Dhavalikar was given control of Museum and Gazetteer, while his Housing portfolio was also assigned to the chief minister, highlighting the dynamic reshuffle within the Goa government.

(With inputs from agencies.)