Left Menu

Goa Cabinet Reshuffle: Kamat and Tawadkar's New Roles

Former chief minister Digambar Kamat was assigned the PWD, Captain of Ports, and Legal Metrology portfolios. Ramesh Tawadkar, having resigned as assembly Speaker, took on Sports, Youth Affairs, Art and Culture, and Tribal Welfare. The reshuffle also reassigned departments of Subhash Phal Desai and Sudin Dhavalikar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 27-08-2025 13:15 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 13:15 IST
Goa Cabinet Reshuffle: Kamat and Tawadkar's New Roles
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent cabinet reshuffle in Goa, former chief minister Digambar Kamat has been assigned significant portfolios, including Public Works Department (PWD), Captain of Ports, and Weights and Measures, after being inducted into the cabinet. These portfolios were previously held by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Ramesh Tawadkar, who stepped down as assembly Speaker, took on the roles of overseeing Sports, Youth Affairs, Art and Culture, and Tribal Welfare. This change comes after Chief Minister Sawant announced the new allocations, further reshaping the responsibilities within his government.

With these changes, Subhash Phal Desai was entrusted with the Drinking Water department and relieved from Archives and Archeology, now under Sawant's jurisdiction. Sudin Dhavalikar was given control of Museum and Gazetteer, while his Housing portfolio was also assigned to the chief minister, highlighting the dynamic reshuffle within the Goa government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Denmark Summons US Diplomat Over Greenland Influence Efforts

Tensions Rise as Denmark Summons US Diplomat Over Greenland Influence Effort...

 Global
2
Revolutionizing Education: QCP Launches TechCell®

Revolutionizing Education: QCP Launches TechCell®

 Global
3
Ukraine Power Outages: Impact of Russian Attacks

Ukraine Power Outages: Impact of Russian Attacks

 Ukraine
4
Professor Jha Honored: National Awards to Teachers 2025

Professor Jha Honored: National Awards to Teachers 2025

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025