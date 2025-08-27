Esoteric Expression: The Kaleidoscopic Art of K S Kulkarni

The solo exhibition titled 'Esoteric Expression' presents an expansive view of K S Kulkarni's artistic journey, showcasing his works from the 1980s to the mid-1990s. Hosted by Gallerie Ganesha, it is on display at Triveni Kala Sangam's Shridharani Gallery.

Kulkarni, a pivotal figure in Indian art, seamlessly blended folk and tribal art influences with modernist techniques. His compositions break conventional boundaries, offering a fusion of abstract, landscape, still life, and figurative forms, characterized by geometric spatial arrangements and vivid colors.

The exhibition is a testament to Kulkarni's versatile artistry, reflecting his ability to navigate complex themes and styles. Running until October 7th, it provides an insightful look into the synthesis of diverse art forms, making it a compelling visit for art enthusiasts.