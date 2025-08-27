Left Menu

Esoteric Expression: The Kaleidoscopic Art of K S Kulkarni

The exhibition 'Esoteric Expression,' held at Triveni Kala Sangam’s Shridharani Gallery, presents an extensive collection of K S Kulkarni's works from the 1980s to mid-1990s. Curated by Gallerie Ganesha, it highlights Kulkarni's versatile artistry, blending traditional motifs with modernist techniques, reflecting both Eastern and Western influences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 16:17 IST
Esoteric Expression: The Kaleidoscopic Art of K S Kulkarni
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The solo exhibition titled 'Esoteric Expression' presents an expansive view of K S Kulkarni's artistic journey, showcasing his works from the 1980s to the mid-1990s. Hosted by Gallerie Ganesha, it is on display at Triveni Kala Sangam's Shridharani Gallery.

Kulkarni, a pivotal figure in Indian art, seamlessly blended folk and tribal art influences with modernist techniques. His compositions break conventional boundaries, offering a fusion of abstract, landscape, still life, and figurative forms, characterized by geometric spatial arrangements and vivid colors.

The exhibition is a testament to Kulkarni's versatile artistry, reflecting his ability to navigate complex themes and styles. Running until October 7th, it provides an insightful look into the synthesis of diverse art forms, making it a compelling visit for art enthusiasts.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy on the Trek: Vaishno Devi Landslide Sparks Criticism

Tragedy on the Trek: Vaishno Devi Landslide Sparks Criticism

 India
2
Lockheed Martin and Rheinmetall Strengthen European Defense Partnership

Lockheed Martin and Rheinmetall Strengthen European Defense Partnership

 Global
3
Cabinet approves India's bid for 2030 Commonwealth Games.

Cabinet approves India's bid for 2030 Commonwealth Games.

 Global
4
Breakthrough Antibody Drug Offers New Hope for Stem Cell Transplants

Breakthrough Antibody Drug Offers New Hope for Stem Cell Transplants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025