Left Menu

KPop Demon Hunters: Animated Phenomenon Tops Charts

South Korean artist EJAE's animated film, 'KPop Demon Hunters,' has topped music and movie charts. The Netflix film, featuring hit song 'Golden,' succeeded in pulling in $18 million from the U.S. and Canada box offices. This marks a rare success for Netflix in cinema while the film becomes a cultural phenomenon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 18:30 IST
KPop Demon Hunters: Animated Phenomenon Tops Charts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The animated film 'KPop Demon Hunters,' featuring South Korean musician EJAE, is capturing attention worldwide by simultaneously topping music and movie charts. The movie has led to a rare victory for Netflix as it reached the number one spot at the domestic box office.

Featuring the chart-topping hit 'Golden,' performed by EJAE, the Korean-centric storyline about a girl band's battle with demons resonates with audiences, marking a cultural milestone. The film garnered an impressive $18 million last weekend across the U.S. and Canada, showcasing Netflix's ability to compete in traditional cinemas.

This success reflects the growing influence of Korean culture globally, as the film becomes both a sensational entertainment piece and a topic of discussion in the global film industry. It's a remarkable achievement for a streaming service like Netflix to see such a level of acceptance and enthusiasm in the domestic box office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Devastating Rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir: Landslides, Floods, and Disrupted Lives

Devastating Rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir: Landslides, Floods, and Disrupted...

 India
2
ED Action Spurs Yatnal's Call for CBI Probe in Karnataka Scam

ED Action Spurs Yatnal's Call for CBI Probe in Karnataka Scam

 India
3
Amit Shah Celebrates 'Operation Mahadev' Success: A Victory Against Terrorism

Amit Shah Celebrates 'Operation Mahadev' Success: A Victory Against Terroris...

 India
4
Wall Street Awaits Nvidia's Earnings Amid AI Sector Volatility

Wall Street Awaits Nvidia's Earnings Amid AI Sector Volatility

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025