KPop Demon Hunters: Animated Phenomenon Tops Charts
South Korean artist EJAE's animated film, 'KPop Demon Hunters,' has topped music and movie charts. The Netflix film, featuring hit song 'Golden,' succeeded in pulling in $18 million from the U.S. and Canada box offices. This marks a rare success for Netflix in cinema while the film becomes a cultural phenomenon.
The animated film 'KPop Demon Hunters,' featuring South Korean musician EJAE, is capturing attention worldwide by simultaneously topping music and movie charts. The movie has led to a rare victory for Netflix as it reached the number one spot at the domestic box office.
Featuring the chart-topping hit 'Golden,' performed by EJAE, the Korean-centric storyline about a girl band's battle with demons resonates with audiences, marking a cultural milestone. The film garnered an impressive $18 million last weekend across the U.S. and Canada, showcasing Netflix's ability to compete in traditional cinemas.
This success reflects the growing influence of Korean culture globally, as the film becomes both a sensational entertainment piece and a topic of discussion in the global film industry. It's a remarkable achievement for a streaming service like Netflix to see such a level of acceptance and enthusiasm in the domestic box office.
