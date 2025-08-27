Bollywood Stars Entangled in Hyundai Defect Controversy

In Bharatpur, Rajasthan, Bollywood heavyweights Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone face legal trouble as an FIR has been filed against them in connection with a defective Hyundai Alcazar purchase.

The complaint, lodged by advocate Kirti Singh, accuses them, along with Hyundai, of cheating and conspiracy after his Alcazar, acquired for Rs 23.97 lakh, exhibited serious technical flaws.

Singh cites persistent vehicle malfunctions such as vibrations and engine issues, claiming that Hyundai knowingly concealed these defects, risking customers' safety and violating their trust. Authorities have invoked relevant IPC sections and investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)