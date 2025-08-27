Malayalam Actor Rajesh Keshav in ICU After Severe Cardiac Arrest
Malayalam actor Rajesh Keshav, 47, is hospitalized following a cardiac arrest. Initially collapsing at a hotel, he was revived at the hospital and underwent an emergency angioplasty. Currently in ICU, Keshav's condition is critical, but signs of recovery are evident, with a dedicated medical team attending to him.
- Country:
- India
Acclaimed Malayalam actor Rajesh Keshav, age 47, is currently in intensive care after suffering a cardiac arrest on August 24, as per hospital reports on Wednesday.
Keshav, renowned for his performances on screen, was admitted late Sunday after collapsing at a hotel. Emergency medical intervention ensured his revival before he was taken to the Cath Lab for an emergency angioplasty to address the prolonged cardiac issue. He sustained moderate hypoxic injury due to the event.
Doctors are observing encouraging neurological recovery while the actor remains in ICU under advanced life support. His condition is critical but improving, with a multidisciplinary team overseeing his medical care.
(With inputs from agencies.)
