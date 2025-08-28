Govinda's United Front: Debunking Divorce Rumors

In the midst of swirling rumors about their marriage, Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja quashed divorce speculations with a public appearance at their Mumbai home on Wednesday. The couple chose Ganesh Chaturthi festivities to present a united front, adorning matching maroon Indian attire.

Speaking to reporters, Sunita strongly denied reports of separation. 'Doesn't the media see us standing together so closely? If trouble existed, there would be distance,' she emphasized, adding, 'My Govinda is only mine.'

Earlier reports speculated the couple's divorce filed in December 2024, but Govinda's manager labeled these as outdated. Rumors started in February due to the couple allegedly living apart, although they appeared amicable, celebrating with their two children.

(With inputs from agencies.)