Govinda's United Front: Debunking Divorce Rumors

Actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja refute divorce rumors at a Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. They dismiss media speculations as old news, asserting their unity through matching attire. Sunita disavows reports of a recent divorce filing, highlighting the persistence of unfounded media narratives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-08-2025 00:46 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 00:46 IST
In the midst of swirling rumors about their marriage, Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja quashed divorce speculations with a public appearance at their Mumbai home on Wednesday. The couple chose Ganesh Chaturthi festivities to present a united front, adorning matching maroon Indian attire.

Speaking to reporters, Sunita strongly denied reports of separation. 'Doesn't the media see us standing together so closely? If trouble existed, there would be distance,' she emphasized, adding, 'My Govinda is only mine.'

Earlier reports speculated the couple's divorce filed in December 2024, but Govinda's manager labeled these as outdated. Rumors started in February due to the couple allegedly living apart, although they appeared amicable, celebrating with their two children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

