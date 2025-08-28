Anthony Ippolito to Embody Young Stallone in 'I Play Rocky'

In a compelling turn of events, actor Anthony Ippolito has been cast as the young Sylvester Stallone in the upcoming film 'I Play Rocky.' Known for roles in 'The Offer' and 'Purple Hearts,' Ippolito is set to capture Stallone's early struggles and triumphs.

The movie, directed by Oscar-winner Peter Farrelly, will explore the narrative behind Stallone's creation of the legendary movie 'Rocky.' The story is renowned for Stallone's determination to portray the lead, despite being offered substantial money to sell the script he authored.

This film promises to shed light on Stallone's journey from a struggling actor to a Hollywood icon. 'I Play Rocky' will be produced by Farrelly, Toby Emmerich, and Christian Baha, with a screenplay by Peter Gamble.