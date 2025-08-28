Left Menu

Centenary Celebrations Spotlight: The Global Reach of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh

The centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) were attended by over 50 diplomats from various international embassies and commissions. The three-day event, themed '100 Years Journey of RSS: New Horizons', featured a speech by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and numerous upcoming public outreach initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 16:47 IST
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) marked a significant milestone as over 50 diplomats from nearly two dozen embassies converged for its centenary celebrations on Wednesday.

Dignitaries such as US Minister-Counsellor Aaron Cope and China's Minister-Counsellor Zhou Guohui were present. The event, themed '100 Years Journey of RSS: New Horizons', commenced at Vigyan Bhawan on Tuesday.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addressed the attendees, outlining his vision for India's future and the role of RSS volunteers, with translations provided for international delegates. The centenary year will see extensive public engagement through nationwide events and a door-to-door contact programme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

