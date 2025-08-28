Centenary Celebrations Spotlight: The Global Reach of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) marked a significant milestone as over 50 diplomats from nearly two dozen embassies converged for its centenary celebrations on Wednesday.

Dignitaries such as US Minister-Counsellor Aaron Cope and China's Minister-Counsellor Zhou Guohui were present. The event, themed '100 Years Journey of RSS: New Horizons', commenced at Vigyan Bhawan on Tuesday.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addressed the attendees, outlining his vision for India's future and the role of RSS volunteers, with translations provided for international delegates. The centenary year will see extensive public engagement through nationwide events and a door-to-door contact programme.

(With inputs from agencies.)