Political Storm Brews Over Global Ayyappa Sangamam

The political tension between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) intensified ahead of the Global Ayyappa Sangamam. Both parties exchanged accusations of politicizing what is meant to be a religious and cultural congregation.

The celebrated event, orchestrated by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to mark their 75th anniversary, has faced scrutiny over the planned participation of political figures, including Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin. The BJP's state president, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, criticized the move, questioning the intentions behind inviting non-believers and atheist leaders.

In defense, Minister for General Education and Labour V Sivankutty clarified the state's role in supporting the event, emphasizing the importance of unity and downplaying the political narrative. The government reiterated its commitment to supporting the Ayyappa devotees and enhancing facilities for pilgrims, urging all parties to focus on the spiritual significance over political disputes.

