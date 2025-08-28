Revitalizing Heritage: Delhi's Cultural Renaissance

The Delhi government has announced plans to construct a library at Qila Rai Pithora while also taking measures to conserve the Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan Memorial. Art, Culture, and Language Minister Kapil Mishra emphasized the importance of enhancing the historical site to increase public awareness of its significance.

Mishra, during a visit with local MLA Gajender Singh Yadav, highlighted that a cultural complex originally built in 2002 has since been underutilized. He stressed the necessity of maintenance to preserve what he considers a crucial part of Indian and Delhi history.

The government is working on a roadmap to transform the site into a hub of cultural activities, including the planned library showcasing stories of India's heroes. Mishra also praised the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial Museum, describing it as an inspiring modern tribute to the historical figure's life and achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)