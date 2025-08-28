RSS Clarifies Stance: Only Ram Temple Movement Backed by Sangh

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat announced on Thursday that the organization supports only the Ram temple movement, distancing itself from other campaigns such as the Kashi and Mathura reclamations.

During a lecture series marking the RSS's 100-year anniversary, Bhagwat clarified that while the Sangh itself won't officially endorse these other movements, its volunteers are free to participate individually.

The statement underscores the RSS's focused support on the Ram temple campaign, leaving the choice of involvement in other reclamations to its Swayamsevaks.

