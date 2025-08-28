Left Menu

RSS Clarifies Stance: Only Ram Temple Movement Backed by Sangh

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat stated that the Ram temple was the only campaign supported by the Sangh, excluding others like the Kashi and Mathura reclamations. While the RSS won't officially back these movements, volunteers may choose to participate. This announcement came during the RSS's centenary lecture series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 21:03 IST
RSS Clarifies Stance: Only Ram Temple Movement Backed by Sangh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat announced on Thursday that the organization supports only the Ram temple movement, distancing itself from other campaigns such as the Kashi and Mathura reclamations.

During a lecture series marking the RSS's 100-year anniversary, Bhagwat clarified that while the Sangh itself won't officially endorse these other movements, its volunteers are free to participate individually.

The statement underscores the RSS's focused support on the Ram temple campaign, leaving the choice of involvement in other reclamations to its Swayamsevaks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diploma in Pharmacy: The Key to Pharmacist Roles in Uttarakhand

Diploma in Pharmacy: The Key to Pharmacist Roles in Uttarakhand

 India
2
Rajasthan Police Confiscate Illicit Assets in Landmark Operation

Rajasthan Police Confiscate Illicit Assets in Landmark Operation

 India
3
Mamata Banerjee Takes on Election Commission and BJP in Fierce Rally

Mamata Banerjee Takes on Election Commission and BJP in Fierce Rally

 India
4
France's Battle Against Lumpy Skin Disease: A Successful Vaccination Campaign

France's Battle Against Lumpy Skin Disease: A Successful Vaccination Campaig...

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025