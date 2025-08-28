RSS Clarifies Stance: Only Ram Temple Movement Backed by Sangh
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat stated that the Ram temple was the only campaign supported by the Sangh, excluding others like the Kashi and Mathura reclamations. While the RSS won't officially back these movements, volunteers may choose to participate. This announcement came during the RSS's centenary lecture series.
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat announced on Thursday that the organization supports only the Ram temple movement, distancing itself from other campaigns such as the Kashi and Mathura reclamations.
During a lecture series marking the RSS's 100-year anniversary, Bhagwat clarified that while the Sangh itself won't officially endorse these other movements, its volunteers are free to participate individually.
The statement underscores the RSS's focused support on the Ram temple campaign, leaving the choice of involvement in other reclamations to its Swayamsevaks.
