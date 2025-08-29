Left Menu

Push to Declare Ram Setu a National Monument Escalates

The Supreme Court has sought a response from the Centre regarding Subramanian Swamy's plea to declare 'Ram Setu' a national monument. The court has given the Centre four weeks to reply and allowed Swamy to submit additional materials. The plea emphasizes the site's cultural significance and need for protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 12:51 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 12:51 IST
Push to Declare Ram Setu a National Monument Escalates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has requested a reply from the Centre on a petition by former Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy, urging the government to promptly decide on his proposal to designate 'Ram Setu' a national monument.

'Ram Setu', also known as Adam's bridge, consists of limestone shoals linking Pamban Island in India with Mannar Island in Sri Lanka. Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta have agreed to consider Swamy's plea and issued a notice to the Centre.

Swamy's petition references a January 19, 2023, Supreme Court ruling, and notes that the Centre is examining the matter. He asserts that the government has not communicated any decision yet. The petition underscores Ram Setu's cultural and historical importance, describing it as a pilgrimage site and stressing the need for its preservation.

TRENDING

1
Vijaydurg Port Revives: Ro-Ro Ferry Set to Transform Konkan Travel

Vijaydurg Port Revives: Ro-Ro Ferry Set to Transform Konkan Travel

 India
2
Opposition Unites: Reddy's Vice Presidential Candidacy Gains Uddhav Thackeray's Support

Opposition Unites: Reddy's Vice Presidential Candidacy Gains Uddhav Thackera...

 India
3
Britain Bars Israeli Officials from Key Defence Trade Show Over Gaza Conflict Escalation

Britain Bars Israeli Officials from Key Defence Trade Show Over Gaza Conflic...

 United Kingdom
4
Golden Chapter: Operation Sindoor's Triumph Against Terrorism

Golden Chapter: Operation Sindoor's Triumph Against Terrorism

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025