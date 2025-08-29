Push to Declare Ram Setu a National Monument Escalates
The Supreme Court has sought a response from the Centre regarding Subramanian Swamy's plea to declare 'Ram Setu' a national monument. The court has given the Centre four weeks to reply and allowed Swamy to submit additional materials. The plea emphasizes the site's cultural significance and need for protection.
The Supreme Court has requested a reply from the Centre on a petition by former Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy, urging the government to promptly decide on his proposal to designate 'Ram Setu' a national monument.
'Ram Setu', also known as Adam's bridge, consists of limestone shoals linking Pamban Island in India with Mannar Island in Sri Lanka. Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta have agreed to consider Swamy's plea and issued a notice to the Centre.
Swamy's petition references a January 19, 2023, Supreme Court ruling, and notes that the Centre is examining the matter. He asserts that the government has not communicated any decision yet. The petition underscores Ram Setu's cultural and historical importance, describing it as a pilgrimage site and stressing the need for its preservation.
