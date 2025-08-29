Tamil Cinema's Dynamic Duo: Vishal and Sai Dhanshika's Engagement

Popular Tamil actor Vishal has announced his engagement to fellow actor Sai Dhanshika. The news broke on Thursday, coinciding with Vishal's birthday, making the event even more special for the 'Thupparivalan' star's fans.

Taking to social media, Vishal shared his joyful news and expressed heartfelt thanks to fans who extended their wishes from across the globe. He noted the special occasion as a significant moment in his life, inviting his followers to send blessings and positive vibes.

The actor also delighted fans by sharing photographs from the engagement, which took place in the presence of close family members. This engagement marks a new chapter for both actors, who are notable figures in the Tamil cinema industry.