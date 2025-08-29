Left Menu

Tamil Cinema's Dynamic Duo: Vishal and Sai Dhanshika's Engagement

Tamil actor Vishal announced his engagement to fellow actor Sai Dhanshika on his birthday via social media. The 'Thupparivalan' star expressed gratitude for the well-wishes and shared pictures from the family event. He is feeling positive and seeks blessings from his fans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 29-08-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 14:53 IST
Tamil Cinema's Dynamic Duo: Vishal and Sai Dhanshika's Engagement
Vishal
  • Country:
  • India

Popular Tamil actor Vishal has announced his engagement to fellow actor Sai Dhanshika. The news broke on Thursday, coinciding with Vishal's birthday, making the event even more special for the 'Thupparivalan' star's fans.

Taking to social media, Vishal shared his joyful news and expressed heartfelt thanks to fans who extended their wishes from across the globe. He noted the special occasion as a significant moment in his life, inviting his followers to send blessings and positive vibes.

The actor also delighted fans by sharing photographs from the engagement, which took place in the presence of close family members. This engagement marks a new chapter for both actors, who are notable figures in the Tamil cinema industry.

TRENDING

1
Schoolchildren Escape Tragedy in Delhi Wall Collapse

Schoolchildren Escape Tragedy in Delhi Wall Collapse

 India
2
Reliance Unveils AI Subsidiary with Global Tech Partnerships

Reliance Unveils AI Subsidiary with Global Tech Partnerships

 India
3
IBM to Revolutionize India's Tech Scene with Quantum Compute Center in Amaravati

IBM to Revolutionize India's Tech Scene with Quantum Compute Center in Amara...

 Global
4
India's Economic Surge: Leading Global Growth

India's Economic Surge: Leading Global Growth

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025