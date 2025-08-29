Left Menu

Honoring a Trailblazer: Godavari Parulekar Statue Unveiled

A statue of Godavari Parulekar, a prominent communist leader and freedom fighter, was unveiled at her namesake college in Maharashtra. Celebrating her 118th birth anniversary, the event highlighted her contributions to the CPI(M) and the Adivasi community, along with her groundbreaking role in Indian history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 29-08-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 16:15 IST
A statue commemorating the eminent communist leader Godavari Parulekar was unveiled at a college in Talasari, Maharashtra, on her 118th birth anniversary. The event, held at Comrade Godavari Shamrao Parulekar College of Arts, Science and Commerce, marked an homage to her pioneering work.

Parulekar dedicated her life to fighting for the poor, oppressed, and Adivasi communities as a central figure in the Communist Party of India (Marxist) for over 25 years. As the first woman law graduate in Maharashtra, she etched her name in history as the only woman to serve as National President of the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS).

Alongside her husband, Shamrao Parulekar, she was instrumental in leading the Warli Adivasi Revolt against landlordism from 1945-1947, making a lasting impact on the region's social and political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

