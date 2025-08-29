Left Menu

Flashoot Ignites Content Creation Revolution: Empowering Youth to Lead the Digital Era

Flashoot has rapidly onboarded over 1,000 creators, mainly students and unemployed youth, turning them into paid professionals through intensive training. The platform, likened to Uber for Reels, facilitates short-form video creation, offering opportunities across India, the UAE, and the US, thus revolutionizing content creation.

Hyderabad | Updated: 29-08-2025 17:12 IST
Hyderabad, August 2025 - Flashoot, a burgeoning content creation platform, has achieved a significant milestone by successfully onboarding over 1,000 creators within a month. Targeting unemployed youth in India, Flashoot aims to establish the fastest creator network globally.

More than 80% of these newly inducted creators are students, freelancers, and unemployed youth who are now equipped to produce professional reels in less than 10 minutes, following training and certification by Flashoot. The company's mission is to transform passionate youngsters into paid professionals by equipping them with necessary skills and mobile tools.

Voleti Karthik, Founder and CEO, described the initiative as more than just creator onboarding; it is the generation of livelihoods. Flashoot operates across India, the UAE, and the US, allowing creators to earn up to 70% per booking. Co-Founder Manikanta Bukka emphasized the untapped talent in small towns, describing Flashoot as a bridge closing the gap. The company's tech offerings ensure speed, quality, and easy booking for creators and clients alike.

