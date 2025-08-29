Left Menu

Gateway to Africa: Prateek Suri's Visionary Journey

Prateek Suri's memoir, 'Gateway to Africa,' encapsulates his daring entrepreneurial journey from Delhi to Africa, revealing his vision of leveraging technology as a great equalizer. The book narrates the rise of Africa as a tech powerhouse and reflects Suri's personal resilience and belief in untapped global opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 29-08-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 17:19 IST
In his memoir, 'Gateway to Africa,' Prateek Suri shares an ambitious story of innovation and resilience. His journey from Delhi to Africa mirrors his belief in technology as an equalizer, illustrating how Africa rises as a tech powerhouse.

Suri's entrepreneurial story begins with Maser Group, leading to a $5 billion success, followed by MDR Investments. These ventures showcase his boldness in seizing opportunities in underexplored markets, and his commitment to making technology accessible.

'Gateway to Africa' is a narrative of both personal and continental growth, painting Africa not as a future prospect but as a thriving economic core today. The memoir is an insight into the power of determination, human will, and global collaboration for those eager to chase opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

