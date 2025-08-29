Indian Railways Honors Guru Tegh Bahadur's Legacy

In a bid to honor the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur, Indian Railways plans to educate and inspire the youth through the teachings of the revered Sikh Guru. This initiative represents a historic collaboration with the Sikh community.

During a meeting held at Rail Bhawan, Minister of State for Railways, Ravneet Singh, engaged with Sikh leaders to gather suggestions for the commemoration. The Railway Ministry emphasized that Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's legacy of supreme sacrifice for religious freedom continues to serve as an inspiration.

The proposals include displaying Guru Tegh Bahadur's shlokas across railway stations and trains, launching special commemorative trains during the Shatabdi period, installing Punjabi signboards in select stations, and enhancing services at key stations with facilities such as lifts and escalators.