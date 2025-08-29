Left Menu

Indian Railways Honors Guru Tegh Bahadur's Legacy

Indian Railways is commemorating the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur to raise awareness of his teachings among the youth. Collaborative efforts include the display of his shlokas and renaming Delhi Railway Station. Proposals for special trains and infrastructure improvements at relevant stations were discussed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 22:14 IST
Guru Tegh Bahadur
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to honor the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur, Indian Railways plans to educate and inspire the youth through the teachings of the revered Sikh Guru. This initiative represents a historic collaboration with the Sikh community.

During a meeting held at Rail Bhawan, Minister of State for Railways, Ravneet Singh, engaged with Sikh leaders to gather suggestions for the commemoration. The Railway Ministry emphasized that Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's legacy of supreme sacrifice for religious freedom continues to serve as an inspiration.

The proposals include displaying Guru Tegh Bahadur's shlokas across railway stations and trains, launching special commemorative trains during the Shatabdi period, installing Punjabi signboards in select stations, and enhancing services at key stations with facilities such as lifts and escalators.

