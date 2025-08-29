Left Menu

Flooded Faith Restored: Kartarpur Corridor Reopens After Deluge

The Punjab government has announced the removal of floodwater from the Kartarpur Corridor and plans to reopen the site for Sikh pilgrims soon. The area faced severe flooding, which trapped locals and officials. Rescue operations and restoration efforts are underway to ensure safe access to the historic site.

Lahore | Updated: 29-08-2025 23:21 IST
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Punjab government announced the imminent reopening of the Kartarpur Corridor, following the removal of floodwater that had inundated the sacred site. The move comes as a relief to Sikh pilgrims worldwide, eager to visit the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib once again.

Floods had engulfed the corridor, trapping about 150 local Sikh yatrees and officials. Swift evacuation efforts involving helicopters and boats successfully rescued those affected. The restoration team worked tirelessly to drain water and cleanse the premises, ensuring the site's readiness for future visitors.

The Punjab Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz, emphasized her government's dedication to preserving religious sites. Meanwhile, the flood crisis continues to impact Punjab, with over 1.5 million people displaced. Despite ongoing challenges, authorities are prioritizing the revival of religious heritage, including a visit from Army Chief Asim Munir to affirm support for affected communities.

