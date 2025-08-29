Tragic Drowning Incident During Ganpati Immersion

A tragic incident occurred during the Ganpati immersion at Saravali, resulting in the drowning of a 16-year-old boy. The event happened on Friday evening around 8:00 pm, according to an official report.

The victim, identified as Rajabhau Rajkumar Paswan, slipped and fell into the lake while participating in the immersion ritual. Despite immediate rescue efforts, his body was only recovered at approximately 9:45 pm, confirmed Vivekanand Kadam, the Chief of the district Disaster Management Cell.

In light of this unfortunate event, local authorities have issued a warning to citizens to exercise utmost caution when conducting immersion ceremonies in natural water bodies such as lakes, rivers, and beaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)