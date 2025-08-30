Kerala's Grand Onam Festivities Set to Illuminate the State

Kerala is gearing up for its state-level Onam celebrations, starting September 3 with an inauguration by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the Nishagandhi open auditorium. Announced by General Education Minister V Sivankutty, these vibrant festivities will run until September 9, featuring a rich array of cultural showcases.

This year's celebrations promise to be more spectacular than ever, with an extensive lineup of dance, music, traditional, and modern arts. Apart from Kerala's unique art forms, the festivities will include visual feasts and martial arts performances, set to illuminate the city with colorful displays across 33 venues.

The event is poised to draw significant attention, with Malayalam actor-director Basil Joseph and Tamil actor Ravi Mohan (Jayam Ravi) as chief guests at the inaugural event. The celebrations will culminate in a cultural procession on September 9, with arrangements supported by the Tourism Department and other local bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)