Journalists' Rally for Truth in Gaza: A Plea Against Silence

In Nazareth, Israeli and Palestinian activists wearing stickers replicating the press insignia gathered to rally for peace in Gaza, asserting that journalism is not a crime.

The demonstration mourned the loss of nearly 200 journalists during the ongoing conflict, including Mariam Dagga, a freelancer for The Associated Press, who was killed by missile strikes on Nasser Hospital.

The rally highlighted the immense danger journalists face in war zones and called for an end to violence, seeking to honor reporters committed to bringing truth to light against the backdrop of Gaza's devastation.

