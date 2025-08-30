Journalists' Rally for Truth in Gaza: A Plea Against Silence
In Nazareth, Israeli and Palestinian activists donned press insignia stickers to advocate for peace in Gaza, highlighting that journalism is not a crime. The rally mourned the deaths of journalists, including Mariam Dagga, amidst a violent conflict that has claimed countless lives, and called for truth and justice.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nazareth | Updated: 30-08-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 15:59 IST
- Country:
- Israel
In Nazareth, Israeli and Palestinian activists wearing stickers replicating the press insignia gathered to rally for peace in Gaza, asserting that journalism is not a crime.
The demonstration mourned the loss of nearly 200 journalists during the ongoing conflict, including Mariam Dagga, a freelancer for The Associated Press, who was killed by missile strikes on Nasser Hospital.
The rally highlighted the immense danger journalists face in war zones and called for an end to violence, seeking to honor reporters committed to bringing truth to light against the backdrop of Gaza's devastation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaza
- Journalism
- Nazareth
- peace
- activists
- Israel
- Palestine
- Mariam Dagga
- military
- conflict
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EU Divided Over Economic Pressure on Israel Amid Gaza Conflict
U.S. Blocks Abbas from U.N. Summit Amid Palestine Recognition Tensions
Spain Backs Palestine Amid U.S. Visa Row
UK Bans Israeli Officials from Major Arms Fair Amid Gaza Crisis Concerns
Iran's Stance on U.S. and Israeli Relations Unveiled