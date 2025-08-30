Heartfelt Triumph: Rahul Kumar Prajapati's Journey from Ailment to Athletic Glory

In an inspiring example of human resilience, Rahul Kumar Prajapati has transformed personal adversity into an athletic triumph. Following a critical heart transplant, Prajapati claimed a bronze medal in badminton doubles at the 2025 World Transplant Games in Dresden, Germany.

Prajapati's journey began in Dhanaura, Baghpat district, where a serious health crisis struck in December 2017. After a severe paralytic stroke, doctors at AIIMS Delhi deemed a heart transplant necessary for his survival. He underwent the life-saving surgery on February 18, 2018, marking the start of a challenging road to recovery.

Despite the daunting prospect of a lifelong dependency, Prajapati's determination remained unbroken. With his family's support, he resumed work and intensive training in both track events and badminton. His sporting achievements since 2022 include medals at various national and international transplant games, solidifying his resolve to represent India globally.

